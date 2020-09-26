Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging his men to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The direction by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh comes in the backdrop of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) and apprehension of any subversive activity by terrorists.

Singh was speaking at a meeting of senior officers during his visit to Samba district. Deputy Inspector General, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Vivek Gupta, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Sujit Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Abdul Jabbar, Senior Superintendent of police, Kathua, Shainder Mishra, SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, SSP Udhampur Shargun Shukla, SP (operations) Jammu Naresh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting, a police spokesperson said.

He said SSP Samba gave a detailed power point presentation on the security set up in the district viz-a-viz deployment of Border Security Force, Army and Samba Police in three tiers of the counter-terrorism grid and it was followed by presentations by SP operations, SSP Kathua and DIG Udhampur on the emerging challenges along the international border.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed the suggestions and measures to further improve the security grid following recent detection of a tunnel along the International Border in Kathua district and dropping of arms by drones in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

“The IGP exhorted the officers to work in unison and sensitised them about the emerging challenges and the recent trends in the region. Suggestions of officers were compiled and instructions provided to improve and strengthen the security grid,” the spokesperson said.

He said the dropping of weapons using drones was specially dwelled upon and suggestions to counter the same were discussed.

“We have to remain on the constant vigil and alert so that any evil attempt to disrupt peace in J&K is effectively foiled,” the IGP said.

He also impressed for further strengthening relations with the people of border areas and emphasised on continuing the good teamwork with full coordination and synergy at various levels with the Army and other security forces.

