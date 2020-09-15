Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Editor of Kashmir Observer Sajjad Haider was on Tuesday elected as the president of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) for a two-year period.

Masood Hussain has been appointed as its Secretary-General, Shafat Kira and Manzoor Anjum as its vice presidents and Haji Mohammad Hayat as its new Treasurer.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh to Allow Inter-State Movement Without E-Pass Amid COVID-19.

The elections were conducted after a gap of more than two years as the previous body had completed its term in office.

The polls were held after due nominations were filed with all its members participating in the election exercise.

Also Read | Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)