Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for a speedy implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha inaugurated a brainstorming session on the implementation of the policy at University of Jammu here.

Terming education a blessing, the LG said with right approach and determined efforts a golden future for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can be created.

Sinha said there are bright minds in the union territory and the new education policy will have a greater impact in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG said it is his dream to make the union territory an “oasis of talent” with a skilled population and promised to “work tirelessly to make it a reality".

He said the union territory administration and other stake holders will have to speed up discussions and implement the National Education Policy 2020 to transform the education scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisor to the LG, K K Sharma, gave a brief presentation on the roadmap for the of implementation of the NEP 2020 in the union territory.

