Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the sixth technology exhibition-cum-seed sale mela at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) here, an official said.

Sinha, who is also the chancellor of the university, laid special emphasis on connecting farmers with agricultural experts, academics, agripreneurs, and industry people.

The theme of the two-day mela is, 'shaping the future farming for better returns' and it was inaugurated at the Shalimar campus of the SKUAST, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor inspected around 200 stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agro-forestry, agri-engineering and other related fields.

Sinha also took stock of the stalls displaying and highlighting various farmers' welfare schemes and programmes, besides the exhibition demonstrated by the other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery, and organic products installed during the event.

The Lt Governor said such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated, and relevant information, thus help in reducing farmers' risk and uncertainty.

During the mela, stalls were installed by farmers, stakeholders, various faculties, divisions, research stations, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) showcasing different products and technologies developed by SKUAST in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, the spokesperson said.

He said fruit plant seedlings, vegetable seeds, flower seedlings, poultry birds, milk and milk products, livestock feeds, vermicompost, fish, value-added vegetable and fruit products have been put on sale for the visitors.

High-density plantation is the special focus of this year's event, the spokesperson said, adding, besides, the new strides in agriculture through the use of artificial intelligence and other new-age technologies were also on display.

Literature on scientific agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fish farming, and livestock farming was also distributed among the visiting farmers and entrepreneurs.

A farmer-scientist interaction programme was also arranged for the visiting farmers, the spokesperson said.

