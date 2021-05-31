Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to Colonel (retired) Panjab Singh, who passed away due to COVID-19 last week, an official spokesman said.

Singh was the father-in-law of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey.

The L-G visited Pandey's residence here and paid tribute to his father-in-law who passed away last week due to coronavirus in Chandigarh, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor recalled the proud legacy of Colonel (retd) Singh and how he had heroically defended Poonch during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the spokesman added.

