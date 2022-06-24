Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,677, officials said here.

While Jammu division reported 35 cases, Kashmir valley recorded 19, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray Dares Rebels To 'Win Elections Sans Sena, Thackeray Name'.

The death toll due to the virus in the union territory stood at 4,755 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hrs, they said.

There are total 250 active cases of COVID-19 in the union territory, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bestiality Case: Elderly Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Stray Dog on Several Occasions in Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries till Friday stand at 4,49,672.

Total 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the union territory so far, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)