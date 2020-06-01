India News | J&K: Lt Guv Greets People on Nirjala Ekadashi, Acharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi and Acharya Shree Abhinavagupta Jayanti on Tuesday.

In his message, the Lt Governor said Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated in several ways and people traditionally offer special prayers on the occasion.

Also Read | 76 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Pune in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

Murmu said teachings of Acharya Shree Abhinavagupta have been pivotal in the rich culture of Jammu and Kashmir and have contributed for enrichment of the nation.

“On this day of Nirjala Ekadashi and Acharya Abhinavgupta Jayanti, my best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. PTI

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: Congress Slams Modi Govt's 'Silence' on PLA's 'Incursion in Ladakh', Says Territorial Integrity Can't be Compromised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)