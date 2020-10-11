Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Back to Village -- the Jammu and Kashmir administration's flagship programme to take governance to people's doorsteps -- has been a "huge success" and created a "historic" momentum in development and growth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Sunday.

After the 28-day-long 'Jan Abhiyan' and the phase 3 of the programme, Sinha reviewed the achievements with all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police through video conference, an official said.

During the meeting, the Lt governor said the spirit of 'Jan Abhiyan' would go on and all the 20 districts would continue to hold it in at least four blocks for effective public service delivery and redressal of grievances.

Sinha said the Back to Village was a "huge success" and created a "historic momentum" in development and growth of Jammu and Kashmir's villages.

"We have achieved several milestones during the last 28-day-long drive and now we must concentrate what can be done in the coming days," he said.

Sinha said the administration must work towards achieving 100-per-cent saturation in all social security schemes and the deputy commissioners should also take initiatives to implement some innovative ideas on the ground for the welfare of rural and far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed officials to ensure sports kits and identification of two youths for entrepreneurship assistance of Rs 5 lakh in every panchayat. It was informed that 3,300 youths have already been identified and a total of Rs 70-crore financial assistance has been given.

During the meeting, the Lt governor announced the 'My Town My Pride' initiative for the municipalities. It would be like the Back to Village scheme for providing doorstep delivery of different government services and to identify structural issues firsthand, the spokesperson said.

The two-day long flagship programme will be held in all municipalities, except Srinagar and Jammu, from October 19-20. PTI

