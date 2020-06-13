Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | J&K: Major Tragedy Averted After Security Personnel Detect, Defuse IED on Srinagar-Bandipora Road

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 10:58 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | J&K: Major Tragedy Averted After Security Personnel Detect, Defuse IED on Srinagar-Bandipora Road

Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted after security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The suspected IED consisting a small cylinder with a timer was found near a bridge on river Erin in Bandipore district earlier in the morning. As a precautionary measure, the movement of all the vehicles were immediately stopped and traffic was diverted to other routes.

Also Read | Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Says Borders with China is Under Control: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"The sanitation drive has been carried out and the suspected IED is being neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," informed Chinar Corps, Indian Army while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement