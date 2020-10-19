Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the 'my town, my pride' campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territory.

The two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo who said that it would lead to better understanding of urban issues resulting in better planning and infrastructure development.

Dulloo visited the Jammu district and interacted with the locals of Gandhinagar falling in Zone-3 of Jammu Municipal corporation (JMC).

He kicked off the programme by holding an interaction with JMC mayor Chander Mohan, deputy mayor Purnima Sharma and other corporators to get first hand knowledge of the issues being faced by the urban populace.

"The 'my town my pride' programme would lead to better understanding of urban issues leading to better planning and infrastructure development in entire J&K," Dulloo said.

The programme will let officers get real time information about the problems faced by people in urban areas and come out with solutions for upgradation of urban infrastructure and amenities, he said.

