Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here.

Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their residence in Bharatpur area of Rajasthan by the JK police's cyber wing with the support of the local police, a police official said.

After completing all legal procedures, they have been brought here for questioning he said.

He said Devinder Sharma lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Jammu on January 20, alleging that he has been duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of buying an old refrigerator, for which he had advertised on online marketing platform OLX.

"The fraudsters convinced the complainant to scan a 'QR code' sent through mobile to receive money to buy the refrigerator but eventually managed to debit Rs 1 Lakh from his SBI bank account in five transactions,” the official said.

During the course of investigation, at the initial stage, police succeeded in arresting one of the main accused, Mohammad Umar from south Delhi, he said.

On further investigation, the Cyber police was able to unearth the involvement of Ahmed Khan and Bilal along with five other people as associates.

Based on technical analysis and mobile phone-based locations, police found that they were operating in Bharatpur, he said.

“A team was subsequently deputed to Rajasthan and Khan, who is the kingpin of the racket, and his associate were arrested,” the official said, adding sustained questioning of both the accused persons is going on.

