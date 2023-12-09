Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday initiated action against nine people for allegedly misusing social media platforms to spread rumours and hateful content, officials said.

The action comes after the authorities issued guidelines for social media users in order to contain content that is communally sensitive or promote terrorism and secessionism.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman's Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical.

Legal action has been initiated against these individuals in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts for uploading hateful and abusive content and spreading rumours on social media, police officials said.

They said that in Anantnag, police have taken action against three individuals -- Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, resident of Check Wangund Dooru; Rameez Ashraf Hadi, resident of Watnad Kokernag, and Umer Farooq Ganie alias Ghazi Sir, resident of Ratherpora Khairbugh Srigufwara.

Also Read | Mumbai: Youth's Self-Kidnapping Plan Goes Awry as He Demands Rs 30,000 via UPI from His Father.

The allegedly uploaded hateful videos on social media platforms, containing inflammatory and seditious statements, the officials said.

The Baramulla Police took legal action against a provocateur/rumour-monger identified as Bilal Ahmad Wani, a resident of Wani Mohalla Baliharan Pattan.

In Awantipora area of Pulwama district, police initiated legal action against Sheeraz Ahmed Beigh, o Beighpora, Awantipora for uploading inflammatory and instigating content on social media, the officials said.

The police in Budgam in order to uphold peace and order, took strict measures against individuals misusing social media platforms to spread rumours, the officials said.

Two troublemakers have been booked and presented before the magistrate with ongoing investigations into the matter, they said.

Similarly, in Ganderbal, Police initiated legal action against two individuals for uploading and sharing hateful content on social media platforms.

They were identified as Waseem Mushtaq Malik, resident of Safapora, and Aadil Ahmed Rather, resident of Nunner Ganderbal, the officials said.

They said the individuals were found involved in spreading hateful content on social media.

Under the recently issued order of District Magistrate, legal action has been initiated against both of them, they added.

The authorities in Kashmir issued guidelines for social media users under CrPC Section 144 in order to contain spread of content that are communally sensitive or promoting terrorism and secessionism.

The guidelines were issued by all district administrations over the past week.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bandipora, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir V K Birdi said anyone found promoting anti-national or terrorism-related narratives, intentionally or unintentionally, and disrupting peace and public order, will face stringent police action.

He appealed families to monitor their children so that they do not intentionally or unintentionally spread rumours on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)