Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,54,191 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Eleven cases were reported from Jammu division and four from Kashmir, they said.

Sixteen of the total 20 districts did not report any fresh cases.

There are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,49,384, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic is 4,752.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

