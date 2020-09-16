Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 18 deaths took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The total number of cases in the union territory has now risen to 58,244 and the death toll increased to 932, they said.

“The UT recorded 1,590 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with 832 in Jammu and 768 in Kashmir valley," the officials said.

It was for the 14th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 225 new cases, followed by 221 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 19,503 active cases of coronavirus, while 37,809 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 18 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in the UT -- 11 in Jammu and seven in the valley -- taking the death toll to 932, the officials said.

