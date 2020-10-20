Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 589 fresh coronavirus cases while nine deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 88,958 and death toll due to the disease to 1,397 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 241 are from Jammu and 348 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 136 new cases, followed by 118 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 8,124 active cases of COVD-19, while 79,437 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, nine deaths took place in the last 24 hours – three in Jammu region and six in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,388, the officials said.

