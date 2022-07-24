Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday logged 631 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, pushing the infection tally of the union territory to 4,60,175, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,763.

Of the fresh cases, 264 were reported from the Jammu division and rest from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 3,239 active cases of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir at present, they said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 4,52,173.

