Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 50,712 on Friday, while nine more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the union territory's death toll to 854, officials said.

They said of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 808 were detected in Jammu region and 770 in the Kashmir valley.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 415 new cases, followed by Srinagar (267), the officials said.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities reported in the union territory, six deaths were in Jammu region and three in the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are a total of 15,169 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 34,689 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

