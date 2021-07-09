Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 261 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infected persons to 3,18,284, while a lone death took the toll to 4,354, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 115 were from Jammu division and 146 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 59 cases followed by Doda district that recorded 34 cases.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,300 in the UT, while 3,10,630 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic rose to 4,354 as one patient died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 31 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

