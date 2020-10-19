Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 427 fresh cases, while nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 88,369 and death toll to 1,388, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 169 are from Jammu and 258 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 116 new cases, followed by 112 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 8,314 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 78,667 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J&K -- three in Jammu region and six in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,388, the officials said.

