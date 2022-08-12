Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 586 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,72,597, officials said.

Of the new cases, 539 were reported from Kashmir and 47 from Jammu, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,777 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There are 4,734 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,63,086, they said.

According to officials, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

