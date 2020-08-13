Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 482 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 26,413, even as eight COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said.

"Eight people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said, adding that all the deaths were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has now risen to 498 of which 461 are from the valley and 37 from the Jammu region, they said.

Meanwhile, 376 of the total new COVID-19 cases in the UT are from Kashmir while 106 are from the Jammu region, they said.

There are now 7,392 active cases in the union territory, while 18,523 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Wednesday include 59 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

At 88, Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of positive cases followed by 53 in Anantnag district. For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Srinagar recorded less than 100 new cases in a day, official said.

