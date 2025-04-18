Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The search operations started back on Tuesday following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on Monday night.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Slams Opposition to Hindi in Schools, Says Marathi Will Remain Top Priority (Watch Video).

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Also Read | Agra: Lithuanian Tourist Sexually Harassed at Agra Fort by Haryana Man; Second Incident in Two Weeks.

Speaking on the operation, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, BS Tuti said the district has been dealing with a new wave of terrorism for the last one and a half to two years.

He added that an action has been formed to locate the terrorists in the area.

"Poonch district is dealing with a new wave of terrorism in the last 1.5-2 years...today, a meeting was held with Army and we have formed an action plan...we have marked certain areas where the presence of terrorists is there. Action will be taken, and you will get to see the results also in the coming days," Tuti said.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until "terrorists are eliminated".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, said, "Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)