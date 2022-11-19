Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Naushera sector in J-K, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield, said the defence officials.

The defence officials on Saturday informed that the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

