Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Officer's IAS, a premier coaching institute, has opened its doors in Rajouri, providing much-needed relief to aspirants who earlier had to travel outside the district for coaching.

The institute, inaugurated by SSP Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, aims to offer quality coaching for UPSC, JKAS, JKPS, JKPSI, and Naib Tehsildar exams.

Also Read | UP Man Dies by Suicide in Mangaluru After Accusing Woman CISF Officer of Sex Harassment and Cheating in Instagram Video.

Not to be confused with First IAS Institute, which has branches in Delhi and Gurgaon, The Officer's IAS brings experienced faculty from Jammu and Delhi to train aspirants.

The Officer's IAS offers a range of courses, including UPSC, JKAS, JKPS, JKPSI, and Naib Tehsildar, led by experienced faculty from Jammu and Delhi. With limited seats available, students can expect personalized attention to help them achieve their goals. Under the guidance of Director Mrs. Preeti Sharma, a seasoned educator with experience running successful coaching institutes in Jammu.

Also Read | Abu Asim Azmi Aurangzeb Remark Row: Thane Police Register Case Against SP MLA Under Several Sections of BNS Over 'Aurangzeb Not Cruel' Statement.

The institute is expected to benefit aspirants from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, allowing them to access quality coaching without having to relocate.

Speaking at the inauguration, SSP Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, said, "My message to the youth is that competitive exams require immense dedication, effort, and direction. There are so many (study) materials available, and when they get proper direction--be it through parents, a coaching institute, or a mentor--it makes the path easier. I feel that this coaching institute will make the path of those preparing for competitive exams in Rajouri and Poonch easier."

The students have expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to study more effectively, particularly as many girls often feel apprehensive about being outdoors. The availability of nearby coaching services has significantly enhanced their convenience, allowing for a more conducive learning environment.

An IAS aspirant said, "It is very important for girls because their families don't let them go outside since they are scared of the atmosphere outside. Now, this coaching centre is nearby, and they can come here for coaching" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)