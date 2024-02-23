Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase the limit of free electricity from the existing 100 units per month to 125 units per month for domestic consumers, an official said.

Chief Minister Champai Soren had said the cap would be hiked, days after he assumed office.

Cabinet Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh said the move would benefit an additional 7.43 lakh consumers.

“Currently, as many as 21,72,331 consumers are availing the benefit of 100 units of free electricity. Now, the number of beneficiaries would increase to 29,15,951,” he said.

A total of 29 proposals were cleared by the cabinet on Friday, including setting up of dairy plants in Giridih and Jamshedpur, and replacing all 2G network-based e-PoS (point of sale) machines with 4G devices in fair-price shops, officials said.

Speaking about the replacement of e-PoS machines in around 27,000 fair-price shops, Singh said the cabinet approved Rs 63.72 crore for purchase of the devices and Rs 28.67 crore for their annual maintenance.

