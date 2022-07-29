Ranchi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved a hike in MLA fund from the existing Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore annually, an official said.

Legislators in the state had been demanding an increase in the MLA fund to give more impetus to the development work in their constituencies.

“The fund, which is currently Rs 4 crore per legislator per year, has been increased to Rs 5 crore,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Altogether 29 agendas were approved by the cabinet, including increasing the retirement age of non-teaching and specialist doctors from 65 years to 67 years.

It also gave the go-ahead to the heart treatment scheme, under which a pact will be signed between the health department and Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation.

“A total of 1,000 patients from Jharkhand suffering from heart-related issues will get free treatment in two hospitals - Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot - under the scheme,” Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of a 500-bed hospital at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur at an investment of Rs 396 crore.

