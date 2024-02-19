Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday said religious sites of all faiths would be secured and beautified in the state.

Soren made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Itkhori Mahotsav in Chatra district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three IIM Campuses, Lay Foundation for Three Permanent IITs Campuses Worth Rs 13,000 Crore on February 20.

The Itkhori Mahotsav, initiated in 2015, was officially recognised as a state fair in 2016. Itkhori is acknowledged as a mini temple town, situated approximately 150km away from state capital Ranchi.

Itkhori holds historical significance and is considered a convergence point for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths, reflecting the rich cultural and religious diversity of the region.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: Supreme Court Declines Plea for CBI or SIT Probe in Sexual Assault Case, Directs Petitioner to Approach Calcutta HC.

"Itkhori is revered by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Various programmes will be organised during the three-day festival," the CM said.

Soren affirmed, "The coalition government in Jharkhand has committed to securing and enhancing religious sites of all faiths across the state."

Earlier, the CM paid homage at the Bhadrakali temple in Itkhori.

According to an official, the state government has augmented its funding for the festival to Rs 80 lakh from the previous Rs 50 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)