Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) The newly formed Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Election Committee (JPCEC) held its first meeting here on Monday to discuss probable candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state, a party official said.

The meeting was chaired by Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur. State Congress in-charge Ghulam Mir Ahmad was also present in the meeting.

All the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state were minutely analysed during the meeting and the names of three potential candidates for each Lok Sabha seat have been selected. They will be presented before the high command for the final decision, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that the Congress party is prepared to contest elections in all Lok Sabha seats.

Mir said the Congress in Jharkhand is fully prepared to contest elections in all Lok Sabha constituencies.

"The party workers are in full enthusiasm with the success of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It will intensify against the anti-people government at the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The enthusiasm of the workers will oust the government at the Centre from power", he said.

The Jharkhand Congress president said the party high command has been authorised to take the final decision on the candidates.

He said that any party prepares for all the seats to contest the elections, but the matter of alliance is also on the table. "After the decision on the alliance is taken, the final decision regarding seats and candidates will be taken by the high command", Thakur said.

