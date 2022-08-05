Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers, including the party's state president, Rajesh Thakur, and some ministers, were detained during their march to Raj Bhavan on Friday in protest against price rise of commodities and rising unemployment.

The protesters were detained following a minor scuffle with the police when they tried to go past the barricade outside the Raj Bhavan.

They were, however, released later in the day.

The grand old party, during the day, organised demonstrations and protests against price rise and inflation across the country.

Among those detained include ministers Rameshwar Oraon, Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh and legislators Deepika Pandey Singh, Jaimangal Singh, Amba Prasad and Shilpi Neha Tirkey, according to police sources.

Lashing out at the BJP-Led Union government, Thakur said, “Country's inflation and unemployment reached new heights due to wrong policies of the Centre. In a bid to divert people's attention from such issues, the government ia pushing its agenda of ‘Vipaksha Mukt Bharat' (opposition-free India) by maligning the image of opposition leaders using central agencies.”

In a similar vein, Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam said common people are the worst sufferers of the current economic situation in the country.

“First, the BJP government at the Centre increased the price of edible oil, then domestic LPG cylinders, and now essential commodities. People are suffering every day,” he stated.

Workers of the grand old party staged demonstrations in almost all districts of Jharkhand. In Dhanbad, many of them courted arrest after blocking the way to the district collectorate office for than 40 minutes. In Palamu, around 50 Congress workers were detained.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra' on motorcycles, which originated at Morabadi and culminated at Birsa Chowk in Ranchi.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi led the rally.

“The entire country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Through this Tiranga Yatra, we aim to awaken sentiments of patriotism among all citizens of this country,” Marandi added.

