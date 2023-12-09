Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishan on Saturday called upon technocrats to innovate for the benefit of people and development of society.

Addressing the 98th foundation of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, the governor said, "In today's fast-paced world, where technology is advancing rapidly, institutions have an important role to play in grooming the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers."

The journey of the techies is not just about getting a degree, but embracing a culture of curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, he said.

"As you navigate academic challenges, remember that you are part of a legacy that extends far beyond these walls, bringing with it a greater sense of responsibility," the governor said.

Radhakrishan said society contributes to the establishment and running of any institution. Therefore, educational institutions should also fulfill their responsibilities towards society.

"The students should be ready to discharge social responsibilities with full devotion. I would like the students of IIT ISM to go and spend some time among the people in nearby villages, try to solve their problems, and improve their standard of living", he said.

