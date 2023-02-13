Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Sunday met JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, who was discharged from a hospital here during the day, and enquired about his health, an official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present there.

The JMM supremo, who was hospitalised with breathing difficulties on February 9, was discharged from a health facility on Sunday, an official said.

The 79-year-old former chief minister of Jharkhand had been diagnosed with a lower tract respiratory infection.

According to a Raj Bhawan communiqué, “The governor met former chief minister and parliamentarian Shibu Soren at his residence and enquired about his health.”

Notably, Bais has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra on Sunday after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, according to an official statement.

C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the new governor of Jharkhand.

CM Hemant Soren extended his greetings to the newly appointed governor and congratulated Bais for being named as the governor of Maharashtra.

