Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure appointment of law officers in the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for sanctioning plans pending before the civic authority.

The court also ordered the government to take steps to fill up the vacancies in the Corporation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan were hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu for the delay caused in the sanction of plans by the RMC and Ranchi Regional Development Authority (RRDA).

The case was instituted on December 1, 2023.

Earlier, the court was informed that plans are being sanctioned by the Corporation through a special software.

However, after the plan is passed through the software, it is manually checked by a legal officer but in the absence of a legal officer, the plans are physically checked by the additional administrator of the Corporation.

The court expressed annoyance and said that the RMC should have its own team of law officers who are competent for cross-checking plans.

The case will again be heard on March 6.

