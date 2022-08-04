Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, with Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato stating that he was 'hurt' by the conduct of a particular party and did not want to compromise with the dignity of the House.

The main opposition BJP, which had been creating ruckus over the past few days, seeking resignation of the Chief Minister Hemant Soren over corruption allegations, accused the speaker of acting on behalf of the state government “which is shying away from facing people's questions".

Four BJP MLAs -- Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhulu Mahto, Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and Randhir Singh -- were on August 2 suspended for unruly behaviour.

The speaker, earlier in the day, revoked their suspension as the proceedings began.

The monsoon session, which started on July 29, was scheduled to conclude on August 5.

As he made the announcement, Mahato said, “The House is a temple of democracy. We gather here to give shape to the hopes and aspirations of state's 3.5 crore people. But those objectives have not been fulfilled due to the continuous disruptions.

“Considering the disruptions that have come in the way of the proceedings and the dignity of the House, I adjourn the Assembly sine die.”

Later, without naming any party, the speaker told media persons that he was "hurt" by the “unruly behaviour” of a particular party which made the House a “subject of laughing stock”.

“I had to suspend four MLAs of that party. But I revoked their suspension later, thinking that there might be some changes in the behaviour of the party. But I was wrong. In a bid to maintain dignity of the house, I had to adjourn the House sine die,” he said.

JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar claimed that the saffron camp MLAs did not want the House to conduct its business.

“The CM had also noted on Wednesday that this was a ploy by the BJP to disrupt the proceedings,” Kumar said.

The saffron party, however, claimed that the House was adjourned sine die to shield Chief Minister Hemant Soren from questions on allegations of corruption.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan told PTI, “The House was adjourned sine die to protect the CM from questions over the allegations he is facing. One of CM's aides is already in ED's custody, while the other might meet a similar fate soon. Under such circumstances, Friday's session was likely to stormy.”

Saffron camp continued MLAs had staged a walkout in the second half of the day on Thursday, skipping discussions on drought and important bills.

Former CM and leader of the BJP legislative party Babulal Marandi said, “The government is scared of answering people's questions. The Hemant Soren government is engaged in corruption. The CM should resign immediately.”

Defending his party MLAs, Marandi said their conduct was “not unconstitutional”.

“They had trooped into the well to draw attention to various burning issues," the MLA said.

“If there were problems, a meeting of the business advisory committee should have been called and a decision taken, but instead the House was adjourned sine die,” Marandi added.

