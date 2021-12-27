Jamshedpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, during a meeting with senior officials of East Singhbhum district on Monday, reviewed the arrangements that have bee made to deal with a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing directions for strengthening the heath infrastructure, the minister said no stone should be left unturned to ensure complete preparedness in case the third wave strikes amid the rising Omicron cases, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nathu Singh Meena were among those who attended the meeting.

According to the official, the minister has asked the administration to be ready to meet eventualities even though reports have suggested that the mortality rate for Omicron infections was low.

Gupta also reviewed the losses incurred due to heavy rain and cyclones in the district and enquired about the disbursement of compensation to the affected families.

The minister directed officials concerned to ensure that bonafide beneficiaries received the doles provided under government welfare schemes

Later, he handed over cheques of Rs 50,000 each to the dependents of ten people who died of COVID-19 and Rs 1 lakh to the family members of five persons, who lost their lives in road accidents.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the next of kin of 5,141 people who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the state.

