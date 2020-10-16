Ranchi, Oct 16 (PTI) Eight more people died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 820, while 583 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 94,952, a health department official said on Friday.

Four each fatalities were reported in Ranchi and Bokaro, he said.

Also Read | Ma Durga Depicted as ‘Migrant Mother WIth Her Children’ in Kolkata’s Barisha Club Durga Pujo 2020 Pandal, View Pics of Pallab Bhowmick’s Durga Idol Avatar.

Ranchi registered 219 fresh cases, followed by Bokaro at 74 and East Singhbhum at 56.

Jharkhand currently has 6,890 active cases, while 87,240 have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: LIVE Deals & Offers on Smartphones, Gadgets, Electronics & More.

As many as 23,399 samples were tested for the disease on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)