Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally jumped to 88,026 as 816 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Four more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 747, he said.

Fresh fatalities were reported from Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Dhanbad, the official said. Ranchi district reported the maximum number of new cases at 319, followed by East Singbhum at 70.

Jharkhand now has 10,436 active COVID-19 cases, while 76,843 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has conducted 18,929 sample tests for COVID-19 on Monday, he added.

