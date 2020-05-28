India News | J'khand Residents to Participate in Infra Devp of State: CM

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that his government is making efforts to ensure the involvement of local people in the infrastructural development of the state.

Soren said his government's priority is not only to provide jobs to educated youths but also to make residents of Jharkhand participate in its infrastructural development.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 42.75%, 67,691 Individuals Recovered So Far, Says Union Health Ministry.

"We will ensure that people of the state get their rights. The educated youths have participated through jobs and now, residents of Jharkhand will participate in the infrastructural development of the state," Soren told reporters late on Wednesday.

His comments came in the backdrop of his statement made on the previous day that local contractors will be given priority in government schemes.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 Tally Surges to 276 Including 200 Active Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

Soren said "homework" is being done to find resources in this endeavour "to make people stand on their feet".

In his statement, the chief minister had said, "The local contractors will be given priority in the schemes so that they can work in the schemes and ensure their participation in the development of the state.

"No one will be allowed to encroach on the rights of the people of Jharkhand. The government is determined to fulfil every promise made in the manifesto as soon as possible. This will prove to be a milestone in the direction of providing local people with employment and self- employment."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)