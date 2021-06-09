Ranchi, Jun 9 (PTI) Jharkhand on Wednesday said its vaccine wastage figure has dipped to 1.5 per cent from earlier 4.5 per cent on the back of an efficient vaccination drive in the state.

The efforts made by the state government are now showing results in terms of paced up speed of inoculation and reduced vaccine wastage in the state, it said.

As per the vaccine data from National Health Mission Jharkhand, in a short span of two weeks between May 26 and June 8 almost 6 lakh new vaccine doses were administered across Jharkhand.

The vaccine coverage in Jharkhand was 40.12 lakh doses on May 26 which increased to 46.07 lakh doses on June 8 morning, as per a statement from the state government.

"Till 26th May, net vaccine availability at the state government was 42,07,128 doses, out of this 40,12,142 doses were administered whereas on June 8th, net vaccine availability was 46,76,990, out of this 46,07,189 doses were administered to the people.

"This resulted in bringing wastage down to 1.5% per cent from earlier 4.5% per cent," the statement said.

The government said given the diverse demographic profile of Jharkhand, many initiatives have been taken up to ensure the availability of the vaccine to the last mile.

In May, the state government led by chief minister Hemant Soren, had launched an awareness drive across the state to make people aware of the necessity of vaccine while more than 23 lakh women of Sakhi Mandal, under JSLPS (Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society), were trained to create a mass awareness drive across the state.

The government said a bike vaccination drive has been initiated in many districts given difficulty in reaching tough terrains through four wheelers.

Lowering of vaccine wastage percentage is a welcome sign for the tribal state which was earlier at loggerheads with the centre over ther issue.

After strongly contesting the centre's claim of 37.3 per cent vaccine wastage in Jharkhand, the state government had asked the union ministry to rectify the wastage figure which actually was below 4.63 per cent.

