Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) on Wednesday appealed to the consumers to use power judiciously, stating that the current load demands of the Jammu province have escalated by more than 10 percent compared to the previous year's figures.

The appeal was made at a time when most parts of Jammu and Kashmir were reeling under intense summer heat with twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar recording the season's highest temperatures.

While Jammu city recorded a maximum of 42.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Srinagar witnessed a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 19.8 degrees Celsius.

“This year the current load demands of Jammu province have escalated by more than 10 percent compared to the previous year figures, which is a significant increase and this is being successfully catered to, only because of the ongoing system improvement programmes,” Chairman, JKPDCL, Jagmohan Sharma told reporters here.

Sharma, who was flanked by corporation's Managing Director Gurmeet Singh, said the consumers need to make judicious use of electricity in their households, offices and business centres by switching off all lights, gadgets and devices when not required.

He also encouraged the people to report cases of power pilferage or theft being resorted to by some unscrupulous elements of the society so that action can be taken against such persons and law abiding and honest citizens do not suffer.

The official said it has been noticed that a large number of consumers in every area of the Jammu province resort to power theft using hooks, thereby causing difficulties to the honest electricity consumers.

“This culture must end for our own good,” Sharma said, adding “to enjoy quality power there is need to say no to power theft.”

He also asked the people to stay vigilant and help in identifying any black sheep within JKPDCL and Power Development Department (PDD), who are in connivance with power thieves in the society.

He impressed upon the consumers to motivate everyone to make timely payments of their electricity bills, so that the JKPDCL-J&K PDD can maintain and improve its indispensable services.

“Service without expenses cannot be expected because the entire power network demands recurring operation and maintenance costs” Sharma said.

Singh listed several proactive measures initiated at various levels to strengthen the power distribution and transmission networks across the Jammu region, to ease out the electrical power-related grievances of the general public, especially during the extreme summers.

He said a massive up-gradation of the LT and HT distribution networks in all areas have been taken to strengthen the ultimate supply lines to end users.

