Jammu, June 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) was on Wednesday reconstituted with the induction of six new members, an official notification said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B R Sharma was appointed as the chairman of commission last month.

Lieutenant governor Girish Chander Murmu on Wednesday appointed the six new members of the JKPSC.

The new members of commission include director general of the prosecution department Ahfadul Mujtaba, former development commissioner Syed Iqbal Aga, retired associate professor higher education Showkat Ahmed Zargar, former IFS officer Sameer Bharti, chief engineer PWD, Jammu, Des Raj and former district and sessions judge Subash Gupta.

They will hold the position of a member of the JKPSC till they attain the age of 62 years, it said.

Mujtaba, who was an inspector general police, oversaw the investigation into the January 2018 rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

