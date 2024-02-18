New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Out of the 18 individuals injured in the JLN stadium 'Pandal' collapse incident, 11 have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, according to an official release by AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences).

A structure installed near Gate number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital collapsed yesterday injuring many.

Also Read | Manipur Cop Suspension Row: Tribal Body Asks Government Employees Not To Attend Office; Home Department Warns of Action.

As per details provided by AIIMS, now 7 patients are admitted in the hospital, out of which 4 are in Trauma Surgery, 2 in Orthopedics and 1 in Neurosurgery department.

All of them are undergoing treatment and all are out of danger.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Gives Go-Ahead for Caste-Based Survey, Says Official.

During the mishap at JLN Stadium, athletes present at the site promptly responded by assisting local authorities, including the police (SHO, ACP), PCR staff, and CATS Ambulance, in the swift evacuation of trapped laborers under the fallen tentage.

Their prompt actions have been acknowledged and rewarded by the South District Police.

They are being suitably rewarded by South District Police.

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case under sections 288 and 337 of IPC in connection with the Pandal collapse incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, said Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)