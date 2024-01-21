Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has claimed that almost 500 jawans of the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) 'attempted' to enter the Chief Minister's residence without "any permission" on Saturday after which the ruling JMM sought an investigation into it.

The ED questioned Soren on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case linked to land deals.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) condemned the movements of CRPF troops during the CM's interrogation by ED.

"JMM has termed this as an attempt to ensure the clash between JMM workers and the central force (CRPF) under a well thought conspiracy so that the center could impose the president rule on the pretext of collapsed law and order," JMM stated.

The party demanded from the state government to take actions against CRPF's unconstitutional act and initiate a high level enquiry to unearth the conspiracy, or else JMM will be forced to hold agitations/demonstrations.

Earlier on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate arrived to question Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land scam case at his official residence in Ranchi. ED teams entered the CM house at 1 pm on Saturday.

Several workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) gathered at the Chief Minister's residence and raised slogans against the ED probe.

Earlier this month, CM Hemant Soren wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20.

ED had issued Soren the eighth summons on Saturday, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.

ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

The central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi late on January 3. (ANI)

