Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) With RJD which spearheads Grand Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accomodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a "younger brother" from Lalu Prasad's headed party.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula in the anti-NDA grouping for Bihar polls, RJD leader and the coalition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna that his party will share some seats with ally in adjoining Jharkhand- the JMM and Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP)- its coalition partner since the Lok Sabha polls last year, from its own quota of constituencies.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Jharkhand, Rainfall and Thundershowers Recorded in Eastern States.

He said the party would declare seats for them in the next two to three days.

JMM General Secretary and its spokesman Vinod Pandey said they have presented a demand of over one dozen seats in Bihar.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

"In Jharkhand coalition government, the RJD is in the role of a younger brother and we have given them respect. Likewise we are a younger brother in Bihar and hope will get the same treatment there," Pandey told PTI-Bhasha.

The lone RJD MLA in Jharkhand Satyanand Bhokta has been made a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.

Soren had met Prasad in RIMS recently and talked on seat distribution in the Bihar polls.

The RJD supremo is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The JMM has no presence in the 243-member Bihar Assembly at present.

Its interested in entering into fray in Bihar from some constituencies in the areas bordering Jharkhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)