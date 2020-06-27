Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State government's decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Addressing a press conference in party office here, Bhattacharya said, "COVID-19 cases are rising in the state. At such time, the extension of lockdown is essential."

He attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Centre over the coal block auction issue saying, "Auction is not in the interest of the state but this is being done for vested interests. There is a need to protect the interests of the displaced people. When there is sufficient stock of coal in the country what is the need of such an auction?"

As a measure to control the number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Friday announced that the lockdown would be extended till July 31.

As per the state directives, all activities shall continue to remain prohibited until specifically permitted by the state. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions/fairs, and congregations are prohibited.

Schools/colleges/educational/training/coaching institutions, cinemas, gymnastics, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed as well. (ANI)

