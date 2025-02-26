Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji was admitted at Orchid Medical Centre in Ranchi on Wednesday after she met with an accident near Jharkhand's Latehar while returning from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Mahua Maji's son Somvit Maji spoke to ANI about the incident and said that they were returning from the Maha Kumbh when the accident took place following which his mother was admitted to the hospital with injuries.

"We were returning from Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj when this accident took place. My mother (Mahua Maji) and wife were in the back seat. I was driving the car, and around 3:45 AM, I fell asleep, and the car hit somewhere. There was smoke inside the car, and we tried to come out. I took my mother out of the car, and we saw that her wrist had broken and her hands were bleeding. She told us that she had immense pain in her chest and hands," said Somvit Maji.

Adding further, he said, "We admitted her to a hospital in Latehar. After that, we took her to Ranchi. Doctors say that her left hand is broken, and her ribs are lightly damaged. She will have to undergo surgery on her hands. She is able to talk to us. All the tests have been done."

Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth also spoke to ANI after meeting JMM MP Mahua Maji after the incident and said there is nothing to worry about and that the doctors have said that she is out of danger.

"Mahua Maji was returning from Kumbh when her vehicle met with an accident. But she is stable. I have met her. She suffered three cracks on her wrist and one on her arm. But she is out of danger. Doctors have assured us that there is nothing to worry about, she is absolutely out of danger," said Sanjay Seth.

Earlier on Monday, six people who were travelling to Prayagraj's Mahakumbh from Gokak, Belagavi district, died in a road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to information given by Belagavi Police.

Out of the eight people who had left for Prayagraj from Belagavi on February 18, six lost their lives in a horrific road accident.

Two others were in critical condition and were admitted to a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Balachandra Gowdar, Sunil Shedashale, Basavaraj Kurni, Basavaraj Doddamani, Eeranna Shebinakatti and Virupaksha Gumatti. (ANI)

