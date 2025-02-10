New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on "India's got Latent" has triggered strong reactions from political leaders.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji called the incident a "publicity stunt," noting Allahbadia's prior recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, "He should have at least respected that... The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken... The concerned ministry should take action..."

She further called for a ban adding, "There are web series which cannot be watched together with the family... It is the responsibility of the central government and the concerned ministry... They should be banned only then they will learn their lesson."

Communist Party of India MP, P Sandosh Kumar weighed in on the issue, criticizing the trend of misleading content by certain YouTubers.

Kumar said, "There are a number of YouTubers who are trying to mislead the society. For these people, it's a dirty business and for that society has to pay...There is a limit to ban these types of elements and in a way, it affects the freedom of expression... We'll support the government in formulating a thorough comprehensive policy but ban should not be practical considering other aspects also."

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show 'India's Got Latent' following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory.

The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. The complaint filed accuses the organizers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast.

The broadcast, which aired globally on YouTube, featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant describes as a serious offence.

The letter further emphasizes that such remarks were made with the intention of profiting from controversy, with no regard for the harm caused to women's dignity or the negative influence on young audiences, particularly minors, who might have been exposed to these comments. (ANI)

