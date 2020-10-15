Thrissur (Ker), Oct 15 (PTI) Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith laureate Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri died at a private hospitalhere on Thursday, family sources said.

He was 94.

Akkitham, who was admitted to hospital due to age related ailments, died at 8.10 am, hospital sources said.

Recently, he wasconferred with the Jnanpith award, the highest literary award in the country, at a special function held at his house at Kumaranallur in Palakkad district.

The poet, who was instrumental in heralding modernism in Malayalam poetry, was also a true Gandhian, social reformer, journalist and an example of simplicity.PTI RRT SS

