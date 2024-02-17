New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case under sections 288 and 337 of IPC in connection with the Pandal collapse incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, said Police.

More than eight people sustained injuries after a structure installed near Gate number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital collapsed today.

Personnel of Delhi Fire Services carried out a search and rescue operation at the site of pandal collapse on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises.

"Today at around 11am, one pandal being installed for a wedding function at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed. Around 10-12 people were suspected trapped. They were removed and taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported. Police, Fire and Ambulance are there on the spot for other rescue efforts," Delhi Police earlier said. (ANI)

