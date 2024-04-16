New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday observed a strike over a slew of issues including commercialisation of campus, delay in sexual harassment inquiries, the student union claimed.

On Monday, the Proctor and Rector called JNUSU representatives for a dialogue on the issues concerned while pressing demands to call off the strike. However, after rounds of talks with the administration, no concrete promising gesture was assured by the JNU administration.

Subsequently, JNUSU proceeded with the already declared strike. The JNU community participated in the strike, emphasizing their various demands and the criticality of the issues raised by the student community. Various schools, such as the School of Arts and Aesthetics, School of Language, Literature, and Culture Studies, School of Physical Sciences, and School of International Studies, joined the call and observed the strike.

The immediate demands highlighted in Student's Charter of Demands include increasing MCM (Merit-cum-Means) to Rs. 5,000, expediting sexual harassment inquiries, stopping commercial movie shoots, and halting GRC intervention in elections.

Students welfare demands focus on timely fellowship disbursal, smoother claim processes, reinstating deprivation points, and ensuring justice in harassment cases.

Fellowship claim demands include dialogue for MANF reinstatement, extending claim periods, and increasing staff.

Admissions demands prioritize JNUEE, reducing viva weightage, and library improvements.

Accessibility demands emphasize wheelchair access and hostel allotments. Hostel or dorm demands seek renovation, reservation policies, and addressing water crises. Transport demands include restarting bus services and increasing e-rickshaws. Overall, these demands aim to enhance campus life, accessibility, and academic opportunities for all students. (ANI)

