New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday gave a protest call to press its demand for phased return of senior students to the campus.

The students body also claimed that there was heavy deployment of the CRPF and police at the campus gate.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says ‘Corona Vaccine Will Be Available by Early Next Year’.

A senior police officer said the JNUSU has been demanding opening of the campus for senior students, especially those pursuing PhD and MPhil, so that they can complete their academic work.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)